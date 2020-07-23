‘Not the Right Time’: Trump Calls Off Jacksonville GOP Convention Amid COVID-19 Spike

The 2020 Republican National Convention scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, has been canceled, according to Thursday evening remarks delivered by US President Donald Trump.

"I told my team it's time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida, component of the GOP convention," he announced during a press conference from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

“To have a big convention, it’s just not right.”

Trump explained that despite the cancellation of the Florida convention, delegates will still meet in North Carolina on Monday to issue their nominations.

An acceptance speech location has not been selected, according to the US president.

Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams, whose department oversees Jacksonville, expressed on July 20 that local authorities were "not close to having some kind of plan that we can work with that makes me comfortable that we're going to keep that event and the community safe."

“It’s not my event to plan, but I can just tell you that what has been proposed in my opinion is not achievable right now ... from a law enforcement standpoint, from a security standpoint," he said, as reported by Politico.

However, during his Thursday speech, Trump insisted that cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus may have been a reason behind the cancellation.

"When we chose it it was not at all hot, it was free. And all of a sudden it happened quickly. It happens quickly. And it goes away and it goes away quickly," he said.

Republican Mayor of Jacksonville Lenny Curry echoed the sheriff's words and told reporters on Tuesday the existing security proposal for the convention "is not achievable right now."

“Any event, anything we put on in the city of Jacksonville, I have to have my sheriff telling me it can be done,” he said, according to The Hill.