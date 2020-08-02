Like in a Hollywood Movie: 2 Prisoners in Oklahoma Reportedly Escape Their Cell Using Knotted Sheets

Two inmates escaped from the Oklahoma County Jail in Oklahoma City using a 100-metre rope made of sheets. They tied the end of a 100-meter rope to the leg of a metal table and broke a window to descend to the ground, according to The Independent.
In the escapees' cell, the police found a hand-drawn diagram of the prison.
The first fugitive was caught two hours later. He could not descend all the way to the ground and fell from the height of the fourth floor, as a result of which, he broke his ankle. The offender is serving a sentence for rape.
The second prisoner was caught ten kilometres from the prison. He managed to change his clothes. The man is serving a sentence for murder, assault and domestic violence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)