Register
23:44 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with U.S. soldiers based in Grafenwoehr, Germany November 7, 2019.

    US Lawmakers Say Reducing Troops in Germany Undermines Alliances, European Security

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080012025_0:201:2916:1841_1200x675_80_0_0_52c996beb35fa3aca6f5e6124d6e4acf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007291080012091-us-lawmakers-say-reducing-troops-in-germany-undermines-alliances-european-security/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US lawmakers on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's decision to reduce the number of American troops in Germany, saying it undermines the United States' alliance with that country and the overall security in Europe.

    Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper announced that the United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany and deploy them to other locations. This would reduce the number of troops stationed in Germany from 36,000 to 24,000.

    "Threatening to withdraw the US military presence from a region after demanding payments is a perfect example of policy that may appear to put America First, while in reality it strains our relationships with partners and allies and undermines our national security," US House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith.

    Smith called on Congress to fully assess Trump's decision and take any action necessary to ensure that the changes in the United States’ posture in Europe do not create additional risk for US national security.

    Republican Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement that the decision to reduce the number of US forces in Germany is a grave error, describing it as a slap on the face of a friend and ally when Washington should be showing a growing commitment to counter Russia and China.

    Romney added that although the decision may be beneficial for domestic politics, it will result in long-term harmful consequences for US interests.

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez called on the Senate to block Trump's decision.

    Menendez said the Trump administration's decision will weaken US efforts to counter Russia in eastern Europe. In addition, Menendez said US forces in Germany play an essential role for US security interests throughout the Middle East and Africa.

    However, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said in a statement on Wednesday that Trump and Esper are taking appropriate action by reducing the number of American troops in Germany.

    "President Trump and Secretary Esper are on the right track," Inhofe said.

    Inhofe said the Trump administration aims to optimize the US force posture in Europe by moving some forces along NATO's eastern flank.

    The chairman also said that he and other members of Congress will receive detailed briefings from the Defence Department in the coming days and weeks about the Trump administration's decision.

    Related:

    Germany Most Admired Country as US Approval Rating Stands at 33 Percent, Poll Reveals
    Germany Says Waiting for US Move on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
    Pentagon Clears Plan to Withdraw 9,500 US Troops From Germany
    US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Terminate Trans-Atlantic Partnership - Germany's Schroeder
    Germany to Stop Exporting Weapons, Dual-Use Products to Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Maas Says
    Tags:
    US Senate, troops, congress, Germany, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse