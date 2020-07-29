Register
03:46 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man dressed in business attire wears a protective mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 23, 2020.

    'Mainstream Media' Articles Accuse Russian 'GRU-Linked' Websites of COVID-19 Disinfo, Draw Response

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    US
    Get short URL
    106
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080005200_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_d26d8416122965c9371287cdeb5c1059.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007291080005187-mainstream-media-articles-accuse-russian-gru-linked-websites-of-covid-19-disinfo-draw-response/

    The closer the 3 November United States presidential election gets, the more Russia cards seem to be played, as the Trump administration has rolled out new accusations of Moscow turning anti-racism protests violent and attempting to "meddle" in the electoral process.

    Unnamed US government officials identified two Russian "military operatives" seen as spreading disinformation on the coronavirus pandemic to "exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain ahead of the presidential election", The Associated Press reported.

    According to the cited officials, Russian intelligence uses "a trio of English-language websites" to spread disinformation on COVID-19, InfoRos.ru, Infobrics.org and OneWorld.press. The websites are positioned as news outlets that cover global affairs and all have social media pages on Facebook, with the number of followers varying from 56 to an estimated 37,000.

    The US officials claimed that "stories in well-written English, often with pro-Russian sentiment and anti-US sentiment" promote "false narratives". In particular, they pointed to the articles "Russia's Counter-COVID Aid To America Advances The Case For A New Detente" from OneWorld.press and "Beijing Believes COVID-19 Is a Biological Weapon" from Infobrics.org., both of which are stated to be opinion pieces.

    The first is an overview by an American political analyst, Andrew Korybko, of the reaction to Russian coronavirus-related aid to the US and its "symbolism". The second is a digest of "speculations" on the origins COVID-19, with the author raising a broader issue of accepting modern realities in which "biological weapons are methods that have long been used and that form a fundamental part of modern warfare", written by Lucas Leiroz, a research fellow in international law at the Federal University in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    GRU Behind It All, Again

    The cited officials pointed at two people they believed stood behind the websites.

    According to the report, Denis Valeryevich Tyurin and Aleksandr Gennadyevich Starunskiy, who are held accountable for the "disinformation" allegations, both used to serve in a "GRU unit specializing in military psychological intelligence and maintain deep contacts there". 

    Denouncing the "sophisticated but insidious efforts" of the three sites, the cited US officials did not say these "efforts" were related to the upcoming US presidential election, suggesting, however, that several articles raise the possibility that US figures may be involved in corruption or provide coverage that does not try to promote the candidacy of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. 

    According to Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab, mentioned by AP, "InfoRos is evolving in a shady grey zone, where regular information activities are mixed with more controversial actions that could be quite possibly linked to the Russian state's information operations".

    Response by OneWorld.press

    After several "mainstream media outlets", particularly AP and The New York Times, reached out to OneWorld.press, the website released an official response to the allegations, insisting it was "categorically false" to see the outlet as connected with GRU. The editorial team dismissed the accusations as "defamation", noting that "sharing one's opinion does not make them a GRU agent". 

    "Everyone is entitled to their opinion about anything, which is their personal interpretation of the facts. Attempting to intimidate them into self-censoring is against the very principles that the US and its allies claim to support at home and abroad", the response read.

    The article suggested that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might as well be a GRU agent, since he voiced thoughts similar to what a political analyst once wrote for OneWorld.press.

    "Quite clearly, America's top diplomat and former CIA Director is openly talking about how his country believes that "there's an opportunity" to, as his questioner phrased it, "coax [Russia] into the battle to be relentlessly candid about the Chinese Communist Party". As it so happens, one of our authors, the same one whose article was cited by both the AP and NYT, has been writing about that for a while and directly touched upon that point in his referenced analysis", OneWorld wrote.

    Playing Russia Cards

    As the United States gets closer to the 3 November election date, concepts of "highly likely" and "almost certainly" seem to be joined by a new "quite possibly" suggestion. It is difficult to recall any US issue that Washington has not attempted to blame Russia for, from boosting violence in nationwide anti-racism protests, to "meddling" in the US presidential elections, and now the coronavirus pandemic. 

    Groundless concerns that Moscow is trying to "intervene" with America's electoral process were voiced by candidate Biden, who claimed he was briefed by intelligence sources on such a possibility. There is no evidence to back these concerns. 

    Russia has repeatedly denied all allegations, offering the US to use official channels to communicate or roll out complaints - something that Washington ignores, escalating waves of new accusations.

    Accusations by the Trump administration of disinformation campaigns have continued, as Sputnik and RT were earlier accused of spreading "disinformation" on the coronavirus pandemic after Newsweek reached out to Sputnik for comments on claims that the Pentagon monitored its social media in search of COVID-19-related 'fake news'. Later, Newsweek released what appeared to be a Department of Defence document overview of social media coverage by Sputnik and RT after the Pentagon was "tracking [the] information environment" in Russian media.

    Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Moscow is running a coronavirus-related disinformation campaign as "unfounded", after Reuters reported on allegations rolled out in a "European Union document".

    Related:

    Russian Embassy Says Surprised by Austrian Foreign Minister’s COVID-19 ‘Disinformation’ Claims
    Trump on China's Alleged Disinformation on COVID-19: 'Every Country Does It'
    Russian Embassy in Canada Slams State Broadcaster for Disinformation on COVID-19 Efforts
    Tags:
    COVID-19, disinformation, GRU, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse