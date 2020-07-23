Unrest Continues in Portland Despite Deployment of Federal Forces - Video, Photos

Nightly protests have continued in the US city of Portland, Oregon, where President Donald Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to help maintain law and order and to protect the federal courthouse, the focus of ongoing protests over the last several weeks.
Dozens of reporters have been injured by law enforcement officers while reporting on the unrest in the city.
- Protesters at the federal courthouse in Portland on 23 July 2020© Sputnik /
