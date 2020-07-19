Rapper Kanye West Schedules First Presidential Campaign Event, Reports Reveal

According to the documents, the rapper will hold his first rally in his late presidential bid in the city of North Charleston. Attendees will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and sign a COVID-19 liability release form, the publication reported.
Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm— ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020
Earlier in the week, West submitted paperwork to register as an independent candidate in Oklahoma, where the deadline had not yet passed. He tweeted on Saturday asking his supporters to submit signatures to put him on the ballot in South Carolina.
West’s bid is believed to pose a danger to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whose support among black voters is seen as a strength.
Independent candidates have never won the presidency in modern US history. However, they have often proved to be spoilers, garnering crucial votes to tip elections one way or another.
