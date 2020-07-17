Register
23:19 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    South Korea and US Marines run to a position during a joint military drill at a fire training field in the southeastern port of Pohang on July 6, 2016

    Trump Administration Reportedly Considers Reducing US Troop Presence in South Korea

    © AFP 2020 / JUNG YEON-JE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007171079919258-trump-administration-reportedly-considers-reducing-us-troop-presence-in-south-korea/

    In a similar move, the administration of US President Donald Trump recently approved plans to withdraw 9,500 US troops from Germany, an important US Army base in Europe, arguing that Berlin was failing to live up to its military spending obligations as a NATO partner.

    The US Department of Defence has presented the administration of US President Donald Trump with options to cut the US military presence in South Korea after Trump's demand for Seoul to significantly increase payments to Washington for US troops stationed in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a Pentagon official.

    The US military official reportedly said that the DoD’s Joint Staff had reviewed a reduction of the 28,500 US troops deployed in South Korea, a US military ally since the Korean War in the 1950s, as a part of an extensive plan for repositioning and reducing deployments across the world.

    According to the outlet, Trump administration officials refused to provide details on troop reduction plans in the East Asian country, saying that no decision to reduce its military presence has been made.

    The idea of a reduction of the US military presence in South Korea was slammed by US lawmakers, with Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, calling the move “strategic incompetence”.

    “This kind of strategic incompetence is Jimmy Carter-level weak. Why is this so hard? We don’t have missile systems in South Korea as a welfare program; we have troops and munitions there to protect Americans,” Sasse said in a statement on Friday. “Our aim is to give the Chinese communist leadership and the nuclear nut tyrannizing his North Korean subjects something to think about before they mess with us.”

    The disclosure came soon after Trump in late June approved a Pentagon plan to pull 9,500 troops from Germany after he said the country was failing to fulfill its spending obligations as a NATO partner.

    The president argued that Berlin only pays 1.4% of its gross domestic product (GDP) toward defence, at the time when the nonbinding NATO standard is 2% of GDP.

    The move was met with regret from Berlin, with German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer saying, “We on German soil are also contributing to American Security”.

    However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later said the forces would be redeployed somewhere in Europe to “make sure we’re postured appropriately” to counter China. Trump offered that troops could be sent to bases in Poland, instead.

    Related:

    Trump Bashes 'Fake News NY Times', Denies 'Attacks on US Troops in Afghanistan by Russians'
    Trump Should Have 'Seized' on Report About Russia-Taliban Bounties on US Troops, Dem Senator Claims
    White House: No Consensus Among US Intel on Alleged 'Russian Bounties' for US Troops in Afghanistan
    Botched Parachuting Exercise in Germany Sees US Troops Land in Trees, Several Hospitalized
    US Troops Reportedly Cost Germany Over $1Bln Over 10 Years
    Tags:
    Pentagon, Donald Trump, troop redeployment, troop reductions, US troops, South Korea, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse