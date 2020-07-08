7 Protesters Involved in Violent Riots in Portland Face Charges

"US Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that seven people have been arrested and face federal charges for their roles in weekend riots at the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland", the release said on Tuesday.
The seven individuals are facing charges related to disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, destruction of federal property, or assaulting federal officers.
Rioters Throwing Explosives at Portland Police pic.twitter.com/sKw9ElRo4i— Brandon Farley • Portland Protest Reporter (@FarleyMedia) July 5, 2020
Antifa TERRORISTS Declare WAR on Hatfield Courthouse • Portland Police Respond with Tear Gas— Brandon Farley • Portland Protest Reporter (@FarleyMedia) July 5, 2020
Rioter: "Spicy Air" pic.twitter.com/WdkcYc8j3r
The release said, citing court documents, that protests in downtown Portland have been going on since 26 May, when Black Lives Matter protests occurred nationwide due to the death of George Floyd.
The Portland police declared the protests a riot twice during the Independence Day weekend. Saturday was the 38th straight day of protests in the city since Floyd, a 46-year old Minnesota resident, died in a police custody in Minneapolis. After Independence Day demonstrations in the city, local police arrested fifteen people, with thirteen booked and two cited.
