'She's a Rapist': Woman Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Sexually Abused Her Dozens of Times

Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of deceased sex criminal and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on Thursday and is currently charged with facilitating and participating in acts of sexual abuse with minors.

A woman who wishes to remain anonymous said that she would nonetheless like to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell, who, she claims, raped her dozens of times, beginning when she was 14 years old, Fox News reported.

“She did rape me. I would say it’s more than 20 or 30 times. She is just as evil as Jeffrey Epstein […] She is a rapist", the unnamed woman said in her comment to Fox News.

The woman express hope that her revelations would encourage other victims to come forward.

“I would definitely take the stand and testify because I believe she deserves to be where she is today and she deserves to stay there for the rest of her life. I hope by me coming forward, it encourages other victims", she said.

According to the woman, she was raped during the period of time beginning at the age of 14 and ending when she became turning 16, after becoming pregnant by Jeffrey Epstein. She subsequently had an abortion, noting that she only had sexual contact with Epstein during this period, and stressing that the procedure "really affected me and my family".

The woman claims that after her abortion, Epstein, Maxwell and others drugged and gang-raped her as "punishment", thinking that she had told relatives or authorities. According to the woman, cited by Fox News, she was then driven home, naked, and threatened with a gun.

“I was dumped off in my grandparents yard naked, and was told that I wouldn’t come back alive the next time", the woman said.

She revealed that she had been introduced to Epstein and Maxwell in 1991, as a means of assisting her with a modelling career. What started off as shopping tours and picking her up from school, resulted in sexual abuse, she alleges. The woman said that Maxwell would use toys and fingers to penetrate her while reasoning that she was "helping so that it wouldn’t hurt so much because it should be satisfying. Maxwell also supposedly "coached" her on how to sexually please Epstein.

Maxwell's lawyer, according to Fox News, has refused to comment on the allegations.

Epstein's former mistress was taken into custody for organizing and participating in sexual abuse with minors. She is accused of recruiting young girls for the paedophile, and also of taking part in the actions.

Arrested in 2008 for sexually abusing minors, Epstein was later released under a plea deal, only to be convicted for sex trafficking in July 2019. Later, he was found dead in his prison cell, with officials declaring that his death was a suicide.