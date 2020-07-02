Register
01:07 GMT02 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    20-year-old Vanessa Guillen has been missing since April 22 after family learned she'd been sexually harassed by her superior.

    Remains of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Likely Found After One Suspect Commits Suicide

    YouTube/KSAT 12
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/17/1079771791_46:0:1380:750_1200x675_80_0_0_9e1426d8906b80234bbee8885ac5124a.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007021079771840-remains-of-missing-fort-hood-soldier-likely-found-after-one-suspect-commits-suicide-/

    The lawyer for the family of missing 20-year-old US Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is demanding justice for the Texas-based soldier, whose remains may have been found by investigators just hours before authorities confirmed the suicide of a key suspect in the case.

    "We believe that her remains were found," family attorney Natalie Khawam said during a Wednesday news conference in Washington, DC.

    "We believe that the suspect had killed himself in the morning. And that, unfortunately, does not provide us much information about how this happened, why this happened. About why a beautiful young soldier is not with us today."

    A Wednesday news release from Texas’ Killeen Police Department (KPD) noted that the suspect - also a soldier based at Texas’ Fort Hood - was located around 1:29 a.m. local time, but as officers approached, he “displayed a weapon and discharged it towards himself.” He later died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    According to Guillen’s sister Mayra Guillen, she previously encountered the suspect in question when she visited Fort Hood to obtain an update on the case. She said on Wednesday that she “could tell” something was off about him, as he laughed in her face at the time.

    A Second Suspect

    While one suspect is believed to have committed suicide, authorities have detained an unnamed civilian woman who has also been labeled a suspect in the case.

    The full July 1 press conference, which featured the Guillen family, their attorney and US Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) was livestreamed by Houston, Texas, outlet KHOU 11.

    According to the family, the Army is “covering up for each other,” making the family’s efforts to get justice even more difficult.

    "[Guillen] was taking a shower, and he walked in on her and sat down," Khawam said of the now-deceased suspect. "She was creeped out - as one would be."

    "They lied to our faces every single day," Guillen’s sister Lupe Guillen said. "My sister deserved respect. My sister deserved to be heard."

    Gabbard, who is a 17-year veteran of the Army, asserted that she would be introducing a bill that would allow soldiers to report sexual harassment to a third party that is not included in the military’s chain of command.

    "We stand here for Vanessa. We stand here for justice. We stand here for every other service member who's experienced sexual harassment or assault and did not feel safe reporting it for fear of retaliation," the representative said during the Wednesday news conference.

    Guillen’s Remains Potentially Found

    Texas outlet Austin American-Statesman reported Tuesday that “partial human remains” had been discovered by investigators searching for Guillen. Hours prior, KPD officials confirmed that they had come across human remains after scouring an area 20 minutes east of the city.

    “After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” the KPD statement read, as reported by the Statesman.

    Guillen has been missing since April.

    The remains of Private Gregory Morales, another Fort Hood soldier, were found and identified last month, according to the soldier’s mother Kim Wedel.

    "It was a missing soldier. My missing soldier Greg Wedel," she wrote in an emailed statement to ABC 13.

    The remains of Fort Hood’s Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, 27, were found in May. His body, filled with bullet holes, was discovered miles away from his torched vehicle.

    Related:

    US Special Ops Command Eyeing MH-60 Replacement From Army’s Modernization Program
    US Army to Build Hypersonic Weapons Test Center on University Campus
    Photo Oops: US Army’s Flickr Account Accidentally Publishes Images of Secretive Hypersonic Weapon
    US Army Ready to Deploy Shape-Shifting Drones to Skies, Study Says
    US Army Testing of Soviet T-55 Tank Ended in Horrific Accident, Declassified Report Reveals
    Tags:
    suspect, suicide, disappearance, Texas, Fort Hood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Future on Your Plate: Meet 3D-Printed Meat
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse