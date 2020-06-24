Register
19:41 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fourth from left, poses for a photo with family members on the NBC Today television program, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. From left are: daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Eric Trump. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Trump Family Goes to Court to Block Publication of Niece’s Tell-All Book About President

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107681/95/1076819534_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_1854ecebbf5402244629f1723a2a628a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006241079711444-trump-family-goes-to-court-to-block-publication-of-nieces-tell-all-book-about-president/

    In recent years, former assistants and officials who previously worked in the Trump administration have penned exposés in which they harshly criticized the president and his actions. All of these books have caused a stir among the US public. However, so far there has never been a book on Trump written by a member of his family.

    The Trump family has gone to court to block the publication of a tell-all book on Donald Trump penned by the president’s niece, Mary Trump, local media reported. Robert Trump, Donald Trump’s youngest brother, filed for a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump in Queens Surrogate's Court. The document says Mary Trump, 55, is violating the nondisclosure agreement related to the settlement of the estate of Fred Trump Senior, the president’s father. Robert Trump said he was "deeply disappointed" with his niece’s decision to write the book.

    "Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents. I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary's actions are truly a disgrace", Robert Trump, Donald Trump’s younger brother said in a statement.

    According to the website of the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster, the exposé titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" will describe a "nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse" and will shine "a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric".

    Commenting on the restraining order, Ted Boutros, a lawyer for Mary Trump, claimed the president and his family were trying to suppress a book that discusses matters of utmost importance. "They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the public to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen violation of the First Amendment", Ted Boutros said in a statement Tuesday.

    The president himself weighed in on the book on Monday, saying his niece was not allowed to write the book because of a "very powerful" nondisclosure agreement that covers "everything".

    "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she's got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with — but when we settled, she has a total … signed a nondisclosure", Trump said in an interview with Axios.

    The settlement the president refers to is the court battle between Mary Trump and Fred Trump III and the rest of the Trump family. It began following the death of Fred Trump Senior in 1999, who cut out the children of Fred Trump Jr, Donald Trump’s elder brother, who died in 1981, from his will. Mary Trump and Fred Trump III filed a lawsuit against the rest of the family, in which they claimed that Donald Trump and his other siblings made Fred Trump Senior change his will.

    U.S. President Donald Trump smiles at the crowd as he arrives at the podium to speak during his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Bolton’s New Book Reveals Which World Politicians Trump Adores, Respects and Really Dislikes

    In her memoir, Mary Trump also alleged that Donald Trump "dismissed and derided" his father when he began suffering from Alzheimer’s disease during the last six years of his life, a claim the president vehemently denied.

    As for the release of the book, its publisher Simon & Schuster, which just recently released another exposé on the president penned by former national security adviser John Bolton that the president also tried to prevent, predicted that the court battle would do little to stop the book’s release, which is scheduled for 28 July.

    Related:

    Very Unhinged Genius: The Tell-All Books About Trump That Told Nothing
    Tags:
    tell-all, John Bolton, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Historic Shots of 1945 Victory Parade in Moscow
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse