Register
09:33 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019

    Anti-Soros Sentiment Growing on Social Media Over Racially Charged US Protests

    © REUTERS / Lisi Niesner
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (108)
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/59/1079685940_0:159:3098:1901_1200x675_80_0_0_dabd125d49032ffcad4d179023c7131f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006221079685971-anti-soros-sentiment-growing-on-social-media-over-racially-charged-us-protests/

    George Soros’s Open Society Foundations has supported organisations working with the Black Lives Matter movement but has publicly condemned the violence that marred the early days of the protests.

    A wave of anti-George Soros posts has swept social media in the wake of George Floyd protests, observers say.

    The Anti-Defamation League, a US-based Jewish NGO, reports that the daily number of negative tweets about Soros spiked from 20,000 on 26 May to 500,000-plus on 30 May.

    There were over 68,700 negative mentions of the financier on Facebook last month, compared with the previous record of around 38,200 in October 2018, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London think tank which partners with the Soros-led Open Society Foundations.

    Some of the posts warn that the ultra-liberal billionaire aims to “destroy” the United States from within. There are also uncorroborated claims that the 89-year-old investor is a former Nazi, owns Antifa and hires or busses in street protesters.

    Prominent conservative commentators, including Candace Owens and DeAnna Lorraine, have suggested that he is funding the Black Lives Matter protests that broke out over the death of George Floyd in May.

    ​The Open Society Foundations, a liberal grant-giving network, has actually channeled as much as $33 million in the past into groups working with the Black Lives Matter movement. However, there has been no evidence to suggest that the money was given specifically to organise street protests.

    Soros and the OSF denied paying protesters and stated that the accusations are meant to “delegitimise” peaceful demonstrations.

    Undercover journalists from Project Veritas also reported this month that Soros gave grants to Refuse Fascism, a leftist group organising non-violet protests against Donald Trump and Mike Pence. A national organiser for Refuse Fascism also appeared to admit on camera that the group, which espouses anti-fascist views but differentiates itself from Antifa, also has connections with another billionaire, the former 2020 Democrat Tom Steier.

    Soros’s network also works with the Chicago-based anti-deportation group OCAD, which supports calls to defund the police, although there has been no evidence that OCAD participated in the protests.

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (108)
    Tags:
    George Floyd, protests, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, George Soros
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse