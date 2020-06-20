'Soros-Affiliated' Group Involved in 'Defund Police' Protests in the United States, Media Says

An anti-deportation group called Organized Communities Against Deportation (OCAD) is affiliated with the Open Society Foundations that were established by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, Breitbart reports.
According to the media outlet, OCAD pursued its agenda "as far back as early 2016" when they held a protest in Chicago demanding to "defund the police" and "dismantle ICE", years before the ongoing wave of protests in the United States that was sparked by the demise of George Floyd.
An OCAD organizer named Tania Unzueta reportedly complained that Chicago spent "40% of its budget on police", insisting that the government should rather spend money on "developing and nurturing our communities" instead of "deporting and incarcerating them".
"If these agencies have endless resources, they will find endless ways to target and harm our families. They need to be defunded and dismantled," she said as quoted by Breitbart.
The media outlet also points out that earlier this month, OCAD declared via social media that it will continue to display its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, stating that "our liberation is dependent on Black liberation!"
All comments
Show new comments (0)