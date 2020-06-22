Register
08:00 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: National Security Adviser John Bolton listens as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2018

    Unfit and Uninformed: Ousted Adviser John Bolton Torches Trump in New Interview

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/55/1079685550_478:0:4118:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_bf247b25868f9d32dae1acd387947048.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006221079685406-unfit-and-uninformed-ousted-adviser-john-bolton-torches-trump-in-new-interview/

    Trump ally-turned-whisteblower John Bolton spent 17 months in the president's administration. Widely described as tough-nosed foreign policy hawk, Bolton insists that President Trump was acting in his personal interests and not in the best interest of the United States.

    John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, offered a brutal review of his former employer's presidency in an interview with ABC News, aired on Sunday.

    Bolton, who is set to publish a tell-all memoir about his stint at the White House, expanded on some of the anecdotes from the book and gave a broader picture of a president who is unwilling to learn and is obsessed with re-election.

    Check out the highlights of the interview below.

    Stunningly uninformed

    Bolton finds it “unusual” that Donald Trump took part in intelligence briefings just once or twice a week, whereas they should take place every day.

    Bolton complains that Trump spoke up too little at the briefings and there were too many people present there. He suggests that Trump didn’t go through a lot of intelligence and generally seemed uninformed on many matters, which made it “almost impossible to sustain a consistent coherent policy over time”.

    “There were things that we went over again and again and again, that just didn't seem to sink in, like why was the Korean peninsula partitioned in 1945 at the end of World War II, and what did that lead to and how did we get to that point?” he recounts. “There are just bits of history that help to inform the current context of a lot of situations. And we just never made headway on many of them.”

    Bolton’s upcoming memoir, which portrays Trump as being “stunningly uninformed”, contains several claims backing up that account, including one that Trump thought Venezuela was “really part of the United States” (it isn’t) and another that Trump had inquired whether Finland was part of Russia (it isn’t).

    The former adviser, who was fired last September over disagreements with Trump on foreign policy, told ABC that Trump also relied heavily on opinions from people who weren’t working in the administration. He lamented there was “an unwillingness on the part of the president…to do systematic learning so that he could make the most informed decisions”.

    Focus on November

    Bolton believes that the goal of getting re-elected was the “major factor” in every decision Trump made. He says it blindsided the president, who looked for media opportunities like a photo op with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and contemplated the reaction in the press.

    “When we were in Singapore for the first summit, one of the things he said over and over again was to ask how many press people were gonna be present for his final press conference,” Bolton recalled. “That's what he was focused on. That he had had this enormous photo opportunity – first time an American president has met with the leader of North Korea.”

    As for issues of greater geopolitical impact and longer-term perspective, Bolton feels Trump had a short attention span there. He says this attitude played out badly during trade talks with China, when Trump repeatedly placed the emphasis on imports of US agricultural products (hoping to frame it as a political win in the farm states) rather than focusing on “structural” issues that have to be taken into account.

    “I don’t think there is a [foreign] policy,” Bolton noted. “My point is that policy is derived from careful thinking, analysis, building up evidence, the critical strategic task of matching resources with priorities. He just doesn’t do that.”

    Syria airstrikes

    John Bolton joined the administration on 9 April 2018, just two days after a suspected Syrian government chemical attack in the city of Douma, which Moscow and Damascus said had been staged by the White Helmets and local militia. The United States, along with its allies the UK and France, bombed government sites in Syria in response. Bashar al-Assad’s government called the airstrikes a violation of international law.

    Bolton said that he felt there was “obstruction” from the Defence Department in the lead-up to retaliation, because the Pentagon didn’t present enough options to choose from. He believes that Donald Trump did not fully understand “all of the implications of what he was doing” as a result.

    Ukraine scandal

    The former national security adviser admitted that Trump had asked Ukraine to investigate corruption allegations against Democratic establishment favourite Joe Biden in exchange for providing congressionally-approved military assistance.

    That request – which Democrats argued amounted to a quid pro quo and abuse of power – led to an impeachment inquiry and trial, which ended in Trump’s acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate. Bolton refused to testify to the House Democrats investigating the affair and indicated later that he would speak in the Senate if required, but Republicans voted against calling witnesses.

    He told ABC that Trump explicitly linked the provision of that Ukraine aid with a Biden probe in a conversation in August 2019, weeks before Trump’s request was made public in a whistleblower complaint. The substance of that conversation has been reported by The New York Times, and Trump denied talking about the aid. Bolton now claims Trump lied.

    The president talked about Biden and Ukraine “more and more” as time passed by, he added. “And I think this was a case of him listening to outside advisors, and maybe some of his inside advisors as well, and just becoming obsessive on the point that if he could crack open what happened in Ukraine, he could discredit Biden – discredit Hillary as sort of a – icing on the cake. And that that would be an enormous boost for his reelection. There was no doubt this was political.”

    Bolton explains that he defied a congressional subpoena because he felt that the Democrats launched the investigation to shield Biden’s presidential nomination – something he considered to be “as bad and somewhat equivalent to Trump”.

    He argues that the investigation was “misused” by the Democrats, because they did not try to sway the mind of Republicans who might have supported a broader investigation and instead turned the process into a “partisan catfight”.

    Ultimately, he believes, his testimony would not have made a difference because “minds were made up” in the GOP: “The only way to win an impeachment would have been to get Republicans to go along. And the Democrats abandoned that idea almost before they got started.”

    Red flags

    John Bolton says there have been some other instances when he perceived Trump’s behaviour as being close to obstruction of justice. He detailed the case of Turkey’s state-run Halkbank, which was investigated by the Justice Department on charges of helping Iran evade US sanctions.

    According to Bolton, Trump agreed to intervene in the investigation at the request of Turkish President Erdogan in 2018. “And the president said to Erdogan at one point, ‘Look, those prosecutors in New York are Obama people. Wait till I get my people in and then we'll take care of this.’ And I thought to myself – and I’m a Department of Justice alumnus myself – ‘I’ve never heard any president say anything like that. Ever.’”

    In another episode, Bolton recalls, Trump did favours to Chinese tech company ZTE after a conversation with Xi Jinping. “This was not part of some sustained inter-agency policy-making process,” he adds, saying that he found that conversation “very troubling”.

    “I don't think he’s fit for office,” he concludes. “I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job. I don't think he's a conservative Republican. I'm not gonna vote for him in November.”

    Tags:
    United States, interview, ABC News, Donald Trump, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse