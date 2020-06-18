Trump Claims US Maintains Policy Option of 'Complete Decoupling From China'

US President Donald Trump said in his Twitter account that the United States "under various conditions maintains policy option of complete decoupling from China", after Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said earlier in the Senate Committee that decoupling the two countries' economies might not be a policy option.
It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
