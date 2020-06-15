Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Gets Disney Stock Gift From Barbra Streisand

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," 6-year-old Gianna wrote on her Instagram account, posting photos of herself with a Disney stock portfolio and two other gifts: Streisand’s 1965 album "My Name is Barbra" and 1966's "Color Me Barbra."

On 9 June, the day of Floyd’s funeral service in his hometown of Houston, Gianna was presented with a full-ride scholarship to Texas Southern University. American rapper Kanye West has reportedly set up a college fund for Gianna and has donated funds to the family of George Floyd.

At least two GoFundMe donation pages have reportedly been set up on behalf of Gianna and have already raised millions of dollars.

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, in police custody in the US state of Minnesota has sparked major protests across the US and in other countries. Floyd died on 25 May after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes, ignoring his cries of "I can’t breathe."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report released on 1 June ruled Floyd’s death a homicide.

A total of four police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been fired. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter but had his murder charge upgraded to second-degree murder, while the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.