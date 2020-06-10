NASCAR Bans Display of Confederate Flags at All Events, Properties Effective Immediately

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties," the statement notes.
However, NASCAR did not provide any details on how the ban would be enforced and what types of penalties may be incurred for fans to violate the new rules.
NASCAR's announcement comes the same day that American professional stock car racing team Richard Petty Motorsports will be fielding a #BlackLivesMatter car for Bubba Wallace, a professional US racing driver. The car can be spotted during Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway in Henry County, Virginia.
— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) June 9, 2020
Currently, Wallace is the only African-American competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and has become an outspoken figure in the NASCAR circle amid the police death of George Floyd as he has called for NASCAR to ban the display of Confederate flags at events. During a pre-race ceremony in Atlanta on Sunday, Wallace wore a T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe/Black Lives Matter."
This is not the first time that NASCAR has considered banning the Confederate flag. In 2015, then-chairman Brian France suggested banning Confederate flags at race tracks and was met with ire by many fans.
The Confederate flag was flown in 11 states, namely Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas, during the US Civil War when those states became divided from the nation to defend slavery. Even though the Confederate Army lost the war more than 150 years ago, the flag still represents division.
More details to follow.
