Register
01:45 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Damaged windows are seen at a restaurant near the White House which was vandalized during overnight protests and rioting amidst nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S., May 31, 2020

    Florida Police Chief Urges Community to Use Guns Against Looters Breaking Into Homes

    © REUTERS / YURI GRIPAS
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/25/1079492504_0:0:3030:1705_1200x675_80_0_0_8e982cdb5550e4435513e986a5dbfbab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006021079492533-florida-police-chief-urges-community-to-use-guns-against-looters-breaking-into-homes/

    Earlier on Sunday, the US National Guard was put on heightened alert in 15 states and in Washington DC, as several of the protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd evolved into violent rioting with buildings and cars set on fire, windows smashed and violent police confrontations with protesters gathered in front of the White House.

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd encouraged residents of the Florida community to use guns in the event of violent looting and people trying to break into their homes. During a press briefing on Monday, he outlined that "the people of Polk Country like guns, they have guns, and they're going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded".

    “And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone", Judd said, according to the New York Post.

    Judd promised to "hunt down and lock up" any violent rioters who "engage in any criminal conduct", as reports from a local Fox News TV affiliate suggested that rioters could bring violence to Polk County. Judd insisted that there is a difference between a protester and a rioter, and warned that the latter would be dealt with harshly.

    Amid fears of rioters bringing violence to neighbourhoods, a local state of emergency and a curfew were issued in Polk County on Sunday, and extended to Monday. 

    The measures follow a wave of mass protests that has swamped urban areas of the United States following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several demonstrations have been held under slogans including "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice for George Floyd", but some have evolved into violent riots, resulting in cars being set on fire, looting of retail shops and other destruction in several US cities.

    The police officer who killed Floyd has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder, while his three counterparts were fired. On Monday, the official autopsy results confirmed that Floyd's death was an asphyxia homicide, disproving a preliminary examination that claimed "no physical findings" were found to support asphyxia or strangulation.

    Related:

    Anti-Police Brutality Protesters Fill NY Streets Over Floyd's Death - Video
    US Cop Charged in George Floyd Killing Transferred to New Facility After Suicide Watch Reports
    Hennepin County Medical Examiner Declares George Floyd Death a Homicide
    Tags:
    Riots, Florida, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse