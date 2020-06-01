Register
21:09 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump as they depart Washington for travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 27, 2020

    ‘You Have to Dominate’: Trump Blasts ‘Weak’ State Governors, Urges ‘Take Back Your Streets’

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    204
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107945/73/1079457317_0:0:3071:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_b9efaee03aaeb586d3bf9101ff5c60ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006011079491256-you-have-to-dominate-trump-blasts-weak-state-governors-urges-take-back-your-streets/

    After a week of increasing resistance to US police and National Guard units by anti-racist protesters, US President Donald Trump raged at state governors on Monday, calling them “weak” and urging them to “dominate” their cities and towns in rebellion.

    “You’re making yourself look like fools,” Trump told state governors on a conference call Monday morning about their reluctance to call in the National Guard. He said Minnesota, the epicenter of the protests, had become “a laughingstock all over the world.”

    "You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time,” Trump said. “They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate."

    “Someone throwing a rock is like shooting a gun,” Trump told them. “You have to do retribution … You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years, and you’ll never see this stuff again."

    Dozens of US cities and towns have been rocked by a week of protests against anti-black police violence after 46-year-old George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, was killed in police custody after several officers held him down, including one whose knee sat on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes as he said “I can’t breathe.” After harsh police repression, the riots have steadily grown in size and scope, including the looting and destruction of many shops and offices, but especially of police cars and stations.

    More than 4,400 protesters have been arrested so far, but only one of the four officers connected to Floyd’s death is in police custody: former Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin, whose knee was on Floyd’s neck.

    Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters after the call that he “shared with the president that a posture of a force on the ground is both unsustainable militarily, it’s also unsustainable socially, because it’s the antithesis of how we live.”

    Earlier on Monday, Trump concurred with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Twitter, who has called for the mobilization of US Army units to take “no quarter” and denounced the protesters as “insurrectionists” and “terrorists.”

    Related:

    US Cop Charged in George Floyd Killing Transferred to New Facility After Suicide Watch Reports
    Independent Autopsy Concludes George Floyd Death Was 'Homicide Caused by Asphyxia'
    ‘No Quarter’: US Senator Tom Cotton Calls for Military Invasion of American Cities
    Tags:
    protests, riots, governors, repression, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse