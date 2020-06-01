Independent Autopsy Finds George Floyd Died of Asphyxia Due to Neck, Back Compressions

"Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function," Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said in a Monday statement.
The autopsy, led by medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson, concluded Floyd's May 25 death was therefore a "homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."
The results from the family-ordered autopsy comes contrary to the preliminary autopsy cited last week by Hennepin County Attorney's Office, which claimed there were "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."
