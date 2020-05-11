Register
10:56 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.

    High on the Hog, Billionaire Elon Musk is Also Low on Cash

    © AFP 2020 / Win McNamee/Getty Images
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107926/89/1079268989_0:285:3072:2013_1200x675_80_0_0_e89fc1cfa61158c9fbcf486007f74b39.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005111079268969-high-on-the-hog-billionaire-elon-musk-is-also-low-on-cash/

    The Tesla founder and chief executive needs close to $600 million to access stock options under his compensation programme and sell them at a higher price. He has started selling off his earthly possessions and put several high-end properties up for sale, but denies that it has anything to do with the potential stock purchase.

    Elon Musk appears to be incredibly cash-strapped for a billionaire, as Tesla's filings show he is living off money he's borrowed from various banks.

    The Tesla boss personally owned $548 million to Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America as of this February, pledging his shares of the electric car manufacturer as a collateral. That is $41 million more than he owed to the three banks by last May.

    Forbes currently estimates Musk's net worth at $36.8 billion on paper, but most of what he owns is invested in Tesla and SpaceX.

    The share pledge risk

    Filings show that he had used 54 percent of his Tesla shares, worth nearly $15 billion, to secure the loans at the end of last year.

    If the price of Tesla stock falls below a certain level, the banks may demand that he repay the loans until he makes up the difference, and he could risk losing control over the company.

    This doesn't appear to be the case now, as Tesla stocks have grown almost twofold since the beginning of the year despite the pressure on auto-makers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The 48-year-old has stressed on several occasions in the past that he is short on cash including last year, when he was fighting a defamation lawsuit from a British diver whom he called a “paedo guy”. At the time, Musk testified that he was “financially illiquid” and had no cash to pay the $75,000 in damages demanded by the diver.

    Going austere?

    Musk announced in a 1 May tweet that he was selling “almost all” of his physical possessions and would “own no house”.

    The entrepreneur has since reportedly put up three of his California homes for sale, seeking a total of $75 million for the properties. He has told The Wall Street Journal that he also plans to sell four other houses in the prestigious Los Angeles neighbourhood of Bel-Air and will likely move into a small rented house.

    The big payday

    Last week, he qualified for stock options worth about $730 million, after the company's market capitalisation stayed above $100 billion for the past six months - just days after he tweeted that the Tesla stock price was “too high”.

    But to be able to sell the stock, he first needs to purchase it for around $592 million. It isn't clear whether he has the money, or whether he will resort to another loan to access the option.

    Musk denied to The WSJ that he was selling his possessions because he needs the money. “I'm trying to make my life as simple as possible right now, so will only keep things that have sentimental value,” he said.

    Tags:
    shares, United States, SpaceX, Tesla, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse