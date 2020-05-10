Georgia Attorney General Requests Federal Investigation Into Ahmaud Arbery Case

Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr has requested the US Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case by local prosecutors. Arbery's murder was committed on 23 February, but received public resonance only after the video of the shooting emerged online.
“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset. The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers", Carr said.
(2/2) I have formally requested U.S. DOJ (@SDGAnews) to conduct an investigation into the handling of the case - including communications by & between the Brunswick/Waycross DA’s.— GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) May 10, 2020
Read more -> https://t.co/qAh4yQdo3H pic.twitter.com/4nYhRP8q9D
According to the statement released by the Attorney General's office, the request to the US Department of Justice "includes, but not limited by, investigation of the communications and discussions by and between the Office of the District Attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and the Office of the District Attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit related to this case".
Earlier on Saturday, Carr said in his Twitter account that he will look into the handling of the case himself.
The video of the shooting emerged in the social media around 5 May, causing massive public outcry, as some believed the racism stood behind the murder. Shortly after the graphic footage of the Arbery's killing was released, two Georgia residents, Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder.
