Two Men in US State of Georgia Arrested, Charged for Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on May 7 and booked in the Glynn County Jail over the February 23 murder of Arbery.
The graphic footage, which has been described as a "modern day lynching," shows the two men chasing after the 25-year-old in the last moments leading up to his death.
A previous report filed in the Glynn County Police Department and obtained by NBC News alleged that the "unidentified male began to violently attack Travis and the two men then started fighting over the shotgun."
Two shots were fired amid the struggle and Arbery is seen falling to the ground in the video.
