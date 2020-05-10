US VP Mike Pence Self-Isolating After His Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19, Report Claims

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

US Vice President Mike Pence has started self-isolation, staying away from the White House, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources. The decision follows Friday news that Pence's press secretary Katie Miller has contracted COVID-19.

According to the report, Pence didn't attend a meeting with US President Donald Trump and senior military officials that was held on Saturday, even though he was reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 at the same day. Decision on his self-isolation, however, had not been publicly announced.

Prior to the release of the Bloomberg's report, their reported shared the news on Pence's decision via Twitter, noting that Mike Pence was tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

BREAKING scoop: Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, per several people familiar with the situation. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19, including today, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 10, 2020

Mike Pence, who is a leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has become the fourth member of the special group, who has decided to isolate himslef in last two day.

On Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and one of the leading members of the White House Task Force, along with Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has begun self-quarantine after coming in contact with a person at the White House who was tested positive for COVID-19.

