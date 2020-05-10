Dr Fauci Says He Begins 'Modified Quarantine' After Contact With COVID-19-Positive WH Staffer

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984, is one of the leading members of the White House Task Force, and is known to contradict US President Donald Trump when advising on health issues to the US public amid the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to start a "modified quarantine" after having a "low risk" contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported Saturday.

Fauci explained to CNN that the "modified quarantine" means that he will stay at home and telework, while wearing a mask for 14 days, suggesting that he might, however, visit the office at the National Institutes of Health.

After having a contact with the coronavirus-positive staffer, Fauci was tested negative for COVID-19. For the period he will be under "modified" quarantine, he said, he will be tested every day.

Despite the quarantine, he said that if he is called to the White House or Capitol Hill, he will go, sticking to the necessary precautions. Dr. Fauci is expected to attend the hearing in the Senate about the Trump administration's coronavirus response in person to testify.

Recently, Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have self-quarantined after coming in contact with a person at the White House who was tested positive for COVID-19. They are expected to testify at the upcoming hearing by video conference, according to Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Besides, Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, who is the head of the coronavirus task force, has also been confirmed to have a positive result for coronavirus test.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, there are currently 1,309,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US with the death toll of 78,792.