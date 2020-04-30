Britney Spears Reveals She Set Her Gym on Fire After Leaving Two Candles Lit

While making a video of herself training for Instagram, American pop-singer Britney Spears revealed that she burned down her home gym several months ago after leaving lit candles inside.
"I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down", she said in an Instagram video, taken in the gym.
Describing the incident, the singer said that she was walking past the gym door when suddenly flames broke out. As a result of the fire, part of the gym was burnt and only two pieces of equipment were left.
This is not the first time that the pop diva has been involved in a fire incident. In 2002, she set part of her New York City apartment on fire after leaving a candle lit. Moreover, according to her mother, Lynne, Britney started a fire in the bathroom of her family's Louisiana home due to another lit candle.
