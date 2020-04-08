'My Loneliness is Saving Me': Britney Spears Conquers Fans With Self-Isolation Meme Amid COVID-19

Pop star Britney Spears has ended the coronavirus pandemic – well, at least some social media users claim she has. The 44-year-old took to Twitter on 7 April to congratulate healthcare workers and thank them for their service during the outbreak. The singer also highlighted the importance of self-isolation and observing hygiene. She posted a meme showing herself in an outfit that she wore in a video to her iconic song "…Baby One More Time", holding a bottle of hand sanitiser. The meme also featured a line from the song "my loneliness is killing me", which was changed to "my loneliness is saving me".
Enough said 😜🧼🧼🌸🌸🌸🌸 and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!! #WorldHealthDay #ThanksHealthHeroes pic.twitter.com/L8EctjHwAG— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 7, 2020
The singer’s fans praised her for the thankful message to healthcare workers and in a joking manner said that the artist had ended the coronavirus pandemic.
Suddenly there is no corona is this world— ‘ (@datinnocent_) April 7, 2020
Corona has been cancelled— Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) April 7, 2020
Some netizens claimed that the singer had invented basic hygiene rules and would help eradicate inequality.
invented washing hands— josh (@vivifestival) April 7, 2020
She is literally going to get all the Americans out of the poverty cycle.— ItsBritneySpearsFacts (@BritsBitch19) April 8, 2020
Her 👏 power 👏 has 👏 no 👏 limitations 👏 pic.twitter.com/uNUcMmhAmG
Others called her the queen…of saving lives.
Queen of saving Lives. We aren't worthy! pic.twitter.com/31VosNbytm— Izzy Hernandez 🍥 (@MyDearJournal) April 7, 2020
Healthcare workers thanked her for the message.
Thank you queen 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/wIVEqg0vnE— Jam Face (@jam_face) April 7, 2020
I’m an RN on the front lines in NYC— Misty Jade (@cmvsrn73) April 8, 2020
Thank-you Britney!
While others sharpened their meme skills.
🕊❤️💋🥰💯🧼😜 #QuarantineDay26 queen has spoken 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yiza3HvZLU— Kevin J Davis (@Kevindaviskd56J) April 8, 2020
