'My Loneliness is Saving Me': Britney Spears Conquers Fans With Self-Isolation Meme Amid COVID-19

The pop star has been quite active on her social media since the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the singer urged her fans to write “virtual love letters” to their dearest ones during these troubled times and took part in the #DoYourPart challenge, offering financial help to people who have been affected by the outbreak.

Pop star Britney Spears has ended the coronavirus pandemic – well, at least some social media users claim she has. The 44-year-old took to Twitter on 7 April to congratulate healthcare workers and thank them for their service during the outbreak. The singer also highlighted the importance of self-isolation and observing hygiene. She posted a meme showing herself in an outfit that she wore in a video to her iconic song "…Baby One More Time", holding a bottle of hand sanitiser. The meme also featured a line from the song "my loneliness is killing me", which was changed to "my loneliness is saving me".

Enough said 😜🧼🧼🌸🌸🌸🌸 and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!! #WorldHealthDay #ThanksHealthHeroes pic.twitter.com/L8EctjHwAG — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 7, 2020

​The singer’s fans praised her for the thankful message to healthcare workers and in a joking manner said that the artist had ended the coronavirus pandemic.

Suddenly there is no corona is this world — ‘ (@datinnocent_) April 7, 2020

Corona has been cancelled — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) April 7, 2020

​Some netizens claimed that the singer had invented basic hygiene rules and would help eradicate inequality.

invented washing hands — josh (@vivifestival) April 7, 2020

She is literally going to get all the Americans out of the poverty cycle.



Her 👏 power 👏 has 👏 no 👏 limitations 👏 pic.twitter.com/uNUcMmhAmG — ItsBritneySpearsFacts (@BritsBitch19) April 8, 2020

​Others called her the queen…of saving lives.

Queen of saving Lives. We aren't worthy! pic.twitter.com/31VosNbytm — Izzy Hernandez 🍥 (@MyDearJournal) April 7, 2020

​Healthcare workers thanked her for the message.

Thank you queen 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/wIVEqg0vnE — Jam Face (@jam_face) April 7, 2020

I’m an RN on the front lines in NYC

Thank-you Britney! — Misty Jade (@cmvsrn73) April 8, 2020

​While others sharpened their meme skills.