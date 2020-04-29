‘Hillary’s Been Enabling Sexual Predators': Biden Accuser Rips Clinton for Endorsing Him

During a conference call on Tuesday, Joe Biden, the Democrats' presumptive nominee for the presidential race, received a formal word of support from Hillary Clinton, yet another party member to wish the former vice president luck as he prepares to take on President Trump in November.

The former Senate staffer who is accusing Joe Biden of sexually abusing her in the 1990s has blasted Hillary Clinton's endorsement of the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I'm a lifelong Democrat", Biden accuser Tara Reade told Fox News, before continuing her rant:

“But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me", Reade fumed.

She addressed at length Hillary Clinton’s “history enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviours and their inappropriate sexual misconduct", arguing that this is not “what this country needs".

“We don't need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change", she stressed.

Biden’s press service has continuously dismissed the sexual assault claims, with Kate Bedingfield, Mr Biden’s communications director, busting the claims straight away, inviting journalists to verify them first: “Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false", she said. Independently, the campaign released a statement from Marianne Baker, an executive assistant to Mr Biden from 1982 to 2000, who said: “In all my years working for Senator Biden, I never once witnessed, or heard of, or received, any reports of inappropriate conduct, period. Not from Ms Reade, not from anyone".

Biden received Clinton's endorsement via livestream on Tuesday, as both Democrats are stuck at home due to the current coronavirus crisis-caused lockdowns and self-isolation measures.

Biden has received a flurry of endorsements from prominent party members including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, and former President Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren, another 2020 rival, earlier this month. Sanders, the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, who was the last to give up the fight in the primary, also endorsed Biden seeking not to further split the party during a healthcare crisis.

However, amid all the endorsements, calls have been on a rise for the presumptive Dem nominee to personally respond to Reade’s claims, as she thundered the other day in comments to Fox:

"I will not be smeared, dismissed, or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out", Biden’s former employee said.

Reports of 'Prominent Senator' Behaving Badly

A number of other persons who appear to corroborate her claims have recently made headlines, one of them being Reade’s former neighbour, who told Business Insider that she recalled hearing about the ex-Biden staffer's alleged assault when Reade said the incident occurred - back in 1993.

"This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it", she shared with the publication.

Another individual, Lorraine Sanchez who worked with Reade in the mid 1990s, told the edition that she remembered Reade explaining her dismissal from her previous job by raising concerns about sexual harassment by her former boss.

The allegation surfaced after a clip came out that allegedly features the voice of Reade's mother phoning into “Larry King Live” in 1993 and asking if her daughter should turn to the press about a “prominent senator” behaving inappropriately.

Reade, who was among the women who came out last year with stories about Biden being too handsy, claiming he “just had her up against the wall” in a Capitol Hill hallway in 1993, when Reade worked on his staff during his tenure as a senator for Delaware.