Hillary Clinton Endorses Democratic Candidate Joe Biden for President - Report

Hilary Clinton has endorsed former US vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, CBS News reported on Tuesday.
"I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our President", Clinton addressed Biden at his 3 pm ET town hall.
WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden holds virtual town hall with special guest Hillary Clinton on impact of COVID-19 on women https://t.co/G062ci9vGX https://t.co/QBcyAYokmT— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 28, 2020
Clinton said she and Biden shared a lot of values, including family values.
Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Trump in the November elections following the withdrawal of all of his rival Democratic Party presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders, consolidating the party's support behind him more than two months earlier than Clinton herself did in 2016.
