‘We’re Not Opening Up All at Once’: Trump Announces New Measures to Restart US Economy

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday the presentation of a phased guide for steadily lowering restrictions on movement and social interaction in US states as the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak recedes.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that his administration had produced a three-stage set of guidelines for US states to individually judge when it is appropriate to reopen their societies and economies from the stringent rules intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time," Trump said.

“Healthy Americans will now be able to return to work” as conditions allow, Trump said. He noted the plan will protect the highest-risk Americans while increasingly allowing the military and others to go about their business.

"Every state is very different," Trump said. States can tailor their reopening plans "depending on what they want to do," but "if they need to remain closed, we will allow them to do that."

The plan contains three phases, each with a series of requirements that a given state must meet before it can proceed to the next phase.

Obtained by @cbsnews: Here’s Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3. Document says recommendations are “Based on up-to-date data and readiness; mitigates risk of resurgence; protects the most vulnerable” and is “implementable on statewide or county-by-County basis at governors’ discretion.” pic.twitter.com/CrCnYiHuDr — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 16, 2020

​Trump noted that doctors have warned the novel coronavirus might return toward the end of the year, and they would deal with the problem at that time.

Earlier on Thursday, Johns Hopkins University reported that more than 650,000 cases of COVID-19 had been detected in the United States and that more than 30,000 Americans had died.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the president's coronavirus task force, noted that guidelines can be implemented by governors by state or by county.

Pence also told reporters that by the end of the month, roughly 5 million Americans will have been tested. At present, 3.2 million Americans have received COVID-19 tests.

