Bernie Sanders Endorses Presidential Campaign of Ex-Rival Joe Biden

Former US Vice President Joe Biden on 11 April won the Alaska Democratic primary, which was held on a vote-by-mail basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse. We've got to make Trump a one-term president. I will do all that I can to make that happen", Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race Wednesday, stated.

Earlier this week, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden asked the supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders to join him after the latter concluded his presidential campaign.

In his address to supporters on 8 April, Sanders emphasised that the decision to suspend his presidential campaign was a difficult and painful one and said that he will work with Biden.

He also noted that he will stay on the ballot in all the remaining states and continue to gather delegates, although Biden will be the nominee.

Sanders also said he would continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the forthcoming Democratic Party convention.

The endorsement comes just days after Sanders suspended his own campaign for the Democratic nomination following a series of defeats in the primaries.

Biden remains the last standing presidential hopeful and is all but assured of challenging incumbent President Donald Trump for the White House.

The Democratic National Convention, when the party officially nominates a candidate, has been postponed from mid-July to August amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on 3 November 2020.