US Public Debt to Exceed 100% of GDP by End of 2020 - Non-Government Watchdog

American non-state, non-profit watchdog the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) has drafted a report projecting that US public debt will exceed the country's GDP in 2020. According to the CRFB, the recent $2 trillion relief bill, passed by the Congress and signed by Trump, led to the US budget deficit skyrocketing to $3.8 trillion, or 18.7% of the country's total projected GDP in 2020. The watchdog projects that the budget deficit will fall to $2.1 trillion, or 9.7% of GDP, by the end of next year.
The CRFB noted in its report, however, that the projections are based on a scenario that no more relief bills will be passed and no changes to the tax system are made, along with the assumption that the American economy will quickly recover from the pandemic.
"These projections almost certainly underestimate deficits, since they assume no further legislation is enacted to address the crisis and that policymakers stick to current law when it comes to other tax and spending policies. The projections also assume the economy experiences a strong recovery in 2021", the watchdog suggested.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
