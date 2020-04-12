Major Disaster Declared in All 50 American States at Once, First Time in History

US President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Wyoming on Saturday, meaning that now the declaration applies to every state in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time in history, according to Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.
The Wyoming declaration, in similar fashion to every other US state, will make federal funding and services for crucial assistance available for local governments and non-profit organizations, according to the White House.
🚨With @realDonaldTrump’s declaration for WY, the President has now declared for the 1st time in history that a major disaster exist within all 50 states at once. The President continues to respond to the needs of every Governor to protect the health of all Americans. 🇺🇸 #COVID19— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) April 11, 2020
This move comes after the governor of Wyoming formally requested the declaration for his state in a letter to Trump on Thursday.
“Though Wyoming has not reached the dire situations of some states, this declaration will help us to prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” the governor said in a statement. “I look forward to a swift response to our request from the federal government.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed 530,000 with more than 20,000 fatalities. The most affected region is New York City with a current death toll of over 6,300, according to the most recent Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data.
All comments
Show new comments (0)