'True Christians Do Not Mind Dying' Says US Pastor as He Continues Holding Services Despite Covid-19

Louisiana remains one of America’s hardest hit states by the coronavirus, but this has not stopped the local pastor from holding religious services in his parish, despite being previously arrested for violating quarantine orders prohibiting large public gatherings.

Tony Spell, the Reverend of Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana, who is now facing numerous misdemeanor charges after organising religious services despite stay-at-home orders, told TMZ that he would not feel that he has blood on his hands if people die from Covid-19 after attending one of his religious gatherings.

“Like any revolutionary, or like any zealot, or like any pure religious person, death looks to them like a welcome friend”, Spell said in a video interview. “True Christians do not mind dying. They fear living in fear”.

When asked whether he would then prefer people to come to his parish and get infected than stay at home and be fine, Spell reiterated that “people that can prefer tyranny over freedom do not deserve freedom”.

“People have been locked in their homes for 23 days now like prisoners”, the pastor said, noting that holding religious services online with the help of the zoom app was not a viable option for him.

© AP Photo / Gerald Herbert Pastor Tony Spell speaks to media after holding an evening service at Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Spell is facing misdemeanor charges for holding services previously despite a ban on gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic

In March, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued “stay-at-home” order to prevent the spread of the virus that has now taken lives of more than 650 people in his state alone. However, Spell did not believe that the restrictions should apply to communion with God and continued holding services in his parish in defiance of restrictions, which led to his arrest in the end of March.

The pastor was swiftly released from custody and on 5 April he organised a Palm Sunday service in his church that attracted over 1,000 perishers, some of whom reportedly came in packed buses. He is now facing at least six misdemeanor charges for violating state orders, which he earlier claimed was a result of “religious persecution”.

Spell is not the only pastor in the United States who has refused to follow quarantine orders, as some other religious figures across the state have also been reluctant to shut down religious services during the pandemic, including Florida-based pastor Rodney Howard-Browne.