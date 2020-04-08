Register
19:14 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The White House

    US Intel Warned of ‘Out-of-Control’ Disease Months Before WHO Declared Pandemic - Report

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107856/28/1078562852_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_74799eb2069495dde0cfbbb8e81419a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004081078886307-us-intel-warned-of-out-of-control-disease-months-before-who-declared-pandemic---report/

    US intelligence officials were reportedly raising alarms about a virus spreading through the Chinese city of Wuhan back in November 2019, referring to it as an “out-of-control disease” that “would pose a serious threat to US forces in Asia.”

    According to ABC News, concerns about what would become the COVID-19 pandemic were outlined in an intelligence report by the US military’s National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), two unidentified officials familiar with the document recently revealed.

    The report was based on analyses of wire and computer intercepts and satellite images, ABC News reported, although additional details have not been revealed. 

    "Analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event," one of the sources told ABC News. The Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s Joint Staff and the White House were then “briefed multiple times” on the danger.

    The sources also revealed that following the report, there were briefings through December “for policy-makers and decision-makers across the federal government as well as the National Security Council at the White House,” ABC reported.

    "The timeline of the intel side of this may be further back than we’re discussing," the source explained. "But this was definitely being briefed beginning at the end of November as something the military needed to take a posture on."

    According to former Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Mick Mulroy, government leaders do not ignore reports released by the NCMI.

    "It would be a significant alarm that would have been set off by this. And it would have been something that would be followed up by literally every intelligence-collection agency,” Mulroy explained.

    "Medical intelligence takes into account all source information - imagery intelligence, human intelligence, signals intelligence. Then there’s analysis by people who know those specific areas. So for something like this to have come out, it has been reviewed by experts in the field. They’re taking together what those pieces of information mean and then looking at the potential for an international health crisis,” Mulroy added.

    When questioned about the November report this past Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told anchor George Stephanopoulos: "I can't recall, George. But we have many people who watch this closely. We have the premier infectious disease research institute in America, within the United States Army. So, our people who work these issues directly watch this all the time."

    Stephanopoulos then asked, "So, you would have known if this were briefed to the National Security Council in December, wouldn't you?"

    “Yes. I'm not aware of that,” Esper responded.

    According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the first COVID-19 case can be traced back to November 17, according to Chinese government data obtained by the outlet. However, the full-fledged outbreak in Wuhan is believed to have started some time between December 12 and December 29. 

    US President Donald Trump made his first comments regarding the virus in a CNBC interview on January 22. When asked about if he was worried about a pandemic, Trump responded: “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine." However, China reported its first COVID-19-related death on January 11 and had reported dozens of cases by then. 

    Even as of February 18, Trump was still claiming that the coronavirus was under control.

    "I'm confident that they're [China] trying very hard," Trump said during an interview with local Phoenix, Arizona, outlet Fox 10. "They're working it - they built, they built a hospital in seven days, and now they're building another one. I think it's going to work out fine." Less than a month later, on March 13, Trump declared a national emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in the US began to skyrocket, just two days after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

    Currently, the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the US have far surpassed those in China. There are more than 418,000 cases of the virus in the US, and more than 14,000 deaths have resulted, according to the latest data from Worldometer. China, on the other hand, has managed to contain the virus, which infected more than 81,000 of its people and killed more than 3,000.

    Related:

    European Union's Chief Scientist Resigns Over Bloc's Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
    WHO Chief Reveals He Received Death Threats Over Coronavirus Response
    UK Newspapers Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News Set for Liquidation as Coronavirus Bites
    US to Sell 30-Year Bonds for Coronavirus Relief Efforts - Treasury Secretary
    Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Sprinting Skills in Coronavirus Lockdown Training
    Tags:
    pandemic, intelligence, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse