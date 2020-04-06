COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 10,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 10,000, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 1:25pm EST (17:25 GMT).
According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus disease outbreak across the globe, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 338,995, the highest number of infections in any country, while the number of deaths has reached 10,335, the third-highest toll worldwide.
The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre's website shows that there are over 347,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, which is the largest number of COVID-19 cases of all countries. The United States has the third largest death toll from COVID-19 in the world, it is surpassed only by Italy with over 16,520 deaths and Spain with more than 13,160 deaths. The city of New York alone has registered over 3,000 deaths from COVID-19.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 1,309,400 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and over 72,600 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
