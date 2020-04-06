New York State Death Toll Reaches 4,758 - Government

Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered to deploy 1,000 military personnel, consisting mostly of doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists to New York City amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated on Monday that the state's healthcare system "is at maximum capacity today," adding that pressure on hospitals is "unsustainable at this rate."

The statement comes as the death toll in the state has reached 4,758.

On Saturday, the state of New York recorded its largest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as 10,841 positive tests were reported on Saturday, with the death toll also rising by 630, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

US Capital Area Confirms Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Jumps to 179

The US national capital area confirmed more than 8,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases while 179 people lost their lives, local authorities said.

The city of Washington added 99 new cases and 2 deaths, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday.

"Today, we report 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community. Tragically, we report the loss of 24 residents," she told reporters.

Local authorities are taking serious measures to combat the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, Bowser added. A new executive order freezes government hiring, salary increases and travel, she said.

"Exceptions will be limited to the coronavirus response and public safety services," Bowser said.

The total death toll in the nearby states of Maryland and Virginia jumped to 145.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 4,045 confirmed cases of COVIDー19," Maryland Governor spokesperson Kata Hill said Monday.

As of Monday, the US has more than 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,356 confirmed fatalities.

