White House Considers Issuing Coronavirus 'War Bonds' - Adviser Kudlow

The Trump administration is considering issuing special "war bonds" as a way to raise cash for its coronavirus relief efforts as the American economy continues to suffer from lockdowns, quarantines, and other anti-COVID-19 measures, the president's economic adviser Larry Kudlow revealed.
"This would be a long-term investment into the future of American health, safety and the economy. From my standpoint, technical considerations aside, I think the concept is exactly right", he said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
