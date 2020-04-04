155 Crewmembers of US Aircraft Carrier Theodore Roosevelt Have Covid-19 After 44% of Crew Tested

The testing of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier's crew for COVID-19 is being conducted after an coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship was revealed through the efforts of the vessel's captain, Brett Crozier, who has since been relieved of his command.

The US Navy has announced that the number of sailors infected with COVID-19 among the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt has increased by 13 percent.

Having tested about 44 percent of the ship's crew, which numbers nearly 5,000, a total of 155 cases have so far been identified .

The Navy said that 1,548 of the carrier's sailors have been moved ashore, and that none of those who were infected have been hospitalized.

On 3 April, several hundred of the carrier's crew cheered the name of US Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, former captain of the vessel, as he departed the ship.

Crozier has been relieved of his command after a letter he wrote urging Navy support in addressing the raging COVID-19 outbreak on his ship was leaked to the press.