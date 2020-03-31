New York Governor Cuomo Says His Brother Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has stated that his brother Chris has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he will be self-isolating.
"My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, we just found out this morning. He will be fine. I spoke to him this morning and he’s going to be quarantined in his basement in his home", the governor said.
Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, earlier confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Twitter.
This virus is the great equalizer.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2020
Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend.
If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you. https://t.co/B7veuweZzx
