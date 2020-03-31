US Stocks Plummet as Wall Street Crisis Deepens Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Trading Data

The US stock market has been experiencing volatility over the past several weeks linked to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has spread to almost every corner of the globe and infected 803,541.

The early trading session on Wall Street opened sharply lower on Tuesday, with major indices losing their value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went down 136 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost less than one percent during early trading.

The drop comes amid a mounting number of virus cases both globally and in the United States, where 164,359 people have been infected, with 515 new cases reported on Tuesday so far.

However, US stock futures traded higher on Monday following a massive economic rebound, with all major indices reporting gains.

The markets have been fluctuating over the past few weeks following the failure of the OPEC+ group to agree on production cuts and amid rising fears that the new coronavirus outbreak would cause huge damage to the global economy.

