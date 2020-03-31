US Stock Futures on the Upswing Following Massive Economic Rebound

Stocks experienced gains earlier on Monday after drug giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced its plans of starting human testing of an experimental vaccine against coronavirus by September.

US stock futures were higher in overnight trading on Monday following a massive economic rebound, CNBC News reported on Monday.

Future contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up about 170 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures indicated possible gains in the morning trading on Tuesday.

Earlier, US key stock indexes were on the rise led by an 8 percent gain in Johnson & Johnson on the hopes that the company would start COVID-19 vaccine trials by this autumn. Dow Jones rocketed almost 700 points in the stock market, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also high 3.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

So far, the new coronavirus has affected over 785,700 people worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.