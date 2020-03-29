State of New York Registers 7,195 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Number Stands at 59,513

As of Sunday, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre has registered more than 121,100 coronavirus cases in the United States, with the death toll from COVID-19 surpassing 2,000 people.

The governor of New York has reported 7,195 new Coronavirus cases over the past day, with the total number of infected people reaching 59,513.

Another 1,175 people have been hospitalised over the past day, increasing the total to more than 8,500 hospitalisations in the state, including more than 2,000 in intensive care, Andrew Cuomo said.

The governor has also issued an order to prolong the time that all unessential businesses and institutions should work from home by two weeks.

The United States is now the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy and China are second and third, respectively.