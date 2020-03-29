US Pathologist Claims Epstein Could Have Committed Suicide Due to Steroid WIthdrawal

Earlier this year, federal investigators revealed that they had found a loaded gun inside the Manhattan jail where convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in August 2019 while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges.

According to Dr Michael Hunter, billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein may have committed suicide in jail after coming off of steroids.

According to the specialist, Epstein could have been abusing the drug to build muscle and his libido but as he couldn't access it while being in confinement, he eventually became depressed.

The doctor noted that Epstein had fatty liver disease, despite not being an alcoholic or obese and had a ripped body for his age that could be linked to the use of steroids.

Dr Hunter said he finds it strange that this issue was ignored and this aspect of the case suggests that others could have been involved.

Epstein had been under investigation since 2005 before he died in custody last year while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges. Earlier convicted of sex-related offences, he pleaded not guilty to all charges of sexually assaulting and trafficking underage girls in New York and Florida during the early 2000s and faced up to 45 years in prison.