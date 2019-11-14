Register
16:18 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Four Men Jailed After UK Police Bust £40Mln Ring Which Smuggled Steroids From India

    © AFP 2019 / Yasuyoshi Chiba
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    In 2014 the UK Border Force seized more than 300 kilos of steroids which had been sent from India to an address in Belfast. Sputnik finds out who was behind the smuggling and how much they stood to gain.

    Four men were jailed on Thursday, 14 November, after being convicted in London of being part of a "sophisticated" conspiracy to smuggle or produce £40 million worth of anabolic steroids.

    Anabolic steroids are classed as a Class C drug and cannot be taken unless a patient has a prescription but they are popular among bodybuilders because they boost muscle growth.

    But in 2004 the Drug Enforcement Administration listed the many side-effects of steroid use, including mood swings, impaired judgment, depression, increased aggression, extreme irritability, hostility, and delusional behaviour.

    Boxes of anabolic steroids made by Alpha Pharma in India and smuggled to Britain for sale to bodybuilders
    © Photo : National Crime Agency
    Boxes of anabolic steroids

    So-called ‘roid rage’ has been blamed for a number of violent incidents, including the murder-suicide of US wrestler Chris Benoit, who killed his wife, Nancy, and their son, Daniel, at their home in Fayetteville, Georgia, in June 2007 and then used a weight stand to kill himself.

    Long-Russnia and Well-Organise Smuggling Conspiracy

    At the Old Bailey in London on Thursday Gurjaipal Dhillon, 65, and Nathan Selcon, 44, were jailed for their part in smuggling 15,921 kilos of anabolic steroids worth £12 million, along with the mastermind, Danish entrepreneur Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, 37, who ran a company called Alpha Pharma, based in Mumbai.

    Selcon, a former British champion bodybuilder, Mohammed Afzal, 35, and a third man, Alexander McGregor were also convicted of a separate charge relating to the illegal production of unlicensed anabolic steroids in a shipping container near London's Heathrow airport.

    Sporon-Fielder was jailed for five years and four months, Selcon was jailed for six years, Dhillon was jailed for five years and Afzal for two years. McGregor will be sentenced in January, because of his poor health.

    Sentencing the men Judge Angela Rafferty QC said the "danger of unlicensed importation of these drugs cannot be under-estimated" and she said all those involved expected to make "considerable financial gain".

    She said the smuggling conspiracy was "long-running, sophisticated and well-organised" and said the steroids were produced in Mumbai and sent to Britain "disguised with bogus documents".

    Judge Rafferty said: "There are strict licensing conditions involved in the importation of these substances. I heard uncontested evidence that there are serious health risks. There is a regulation of the market for good reason as these are powerful hormonal drugs. These licences are required to ensure public safety."

    She said the market for anabolic steroids was "growing".

    'Pharmaceutical Executive and Entrepreneur'

    After the 2014 shipment was intercepted the UK's National Crime Agency launched an investigation and traced it back to Mumbai and to Sporon-Fiedler.

    In March 2015 Sporon-Fiedler was arrested when he landed at London's Heathrow airport and was interviewed about the steroids before being charged.

    The National Crime Agency say they believe his organisation had brought over around 42 tonnes of steroids before being discovered.

    ​On his now defunct blog Sporon-Fiedler described himself as a "pharmaceutical executive and entrepreneur based in India".

    He founded Alpha-Pharma Healthcare in 2005 which, according to his blog, "specializes in high potency speciality drugs from the development to market".

    Five years later he founded Dune Medicare, a Copenhagen-based wholesale distributor but he retired as a director of that company in 2015.

    In 2010 he founded Moirae Generics, a company which was involved in "sourcing and dispensing more than 800 medicinal products" for customers worldwide.

    His most recent enterprise was Zenzi Pharmaceutical Industries, which had a factory in Murbad, a city east of Mumbai, and manufacturerd generic medicines.

    Danger of Anabolic Steroids

    In 2016 research suggested up to a million UK residents took anabolic steroids and other image- and performance-enhancing drugs to improve their appearance.

    Rob Burgess, the NCA’s regional head of investigations, said: “We believe this organised criminal group to be the most prolific of its kind ever uncovered, probably the biggest global players in the illicit anabolic steroid market. They had the ability to move tonnes of anabolic steroids into Europe where they would be sold on the black market, pocketing millions of pounds in profit. These drugs were completely unregulated and not subject to the usual stringent checks, therefore they posed potentially major health risks to those who used them.”

    He said: “This investigation has identified importations totalling almost 42 tonnes of illegal steroids, however it is likely they were responsible for far more. Intelligence supplied by the NCA has led to further seizures and criminal investigations by law enforcement partners across Europe.”

    Tags:
    Mumbai, India, Heathrow, smuggling, steroids
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse