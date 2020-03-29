Powerful Tornado Devastates City in Arkansas, Coming Extremely Close to People - Videos

A powerful tornado has hit the city of Jonesboro, in northeastern Arkansas, ravaging the area and damaging numerous buildings and cars.
There are no reports, however, about casualties from the disaster or any serious injuries, as a warning was issued before the tornado struck the town. Many locals were even able to film the raging winds and posted their footage on Twitter.
Buildings destroyed and vehicles overturned as tornado rips through #Jonesboro, Arkansas; no immediate word on injuries— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 28, 2020
pic.twitter.com/YaLPUfHWVU
Tornado just touched down in Jonesboro Arkansas FEET from us!@weatherchannel @NWS #Tornado pic.twitter.com/oWKtWC2sjC— 🔥Ask 4 Matt Crane🔥 (@ask4mattcrane) March 28, 2020
SnapMaps can tell you a lot - this is a LOT, damage from Jonesboro tornado that moved through about 30 minutes ago. #arwx pic.twitter.com/6MhaDCfHc4— Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) March 28, 2020
