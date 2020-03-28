Register
    This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands

    'Severe Weather Outbreak' Expected for US Midwest, Tornadoes, Hail Possible, NWS Warns

    © AP Photo / @AthenaRising
    The warning comes amid the effects of the coronvirus outbreak in the United States, the nation with the highest number of cases in the world, as over half of the country's population has been urged to stay home to slow the spread of the disease.

    The midwest of the US is bracing for dire weather conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, as severe storms are expected Saturday afternoon and evening that may bring lashing rain and tornadoes, the National Weather service said in a statement

    "A significant severe thunderstorm outbreak is likely for portions of the Midwest this afternoon and evening, especially from eastern Iowa into northern and central Illinois. The threats include tornadoes, a few which may be significant, large to very large hail, and damaging winds", the statement reads. 

    ​Tornado warnings are in place for Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri and Iowa. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a storm risk map for the midwest. 

    #SevereWeather threat will increase through tonight over the Mid-West & Mississippi Valley. Dangerous risk for tornadoes over especially Illinois! ⛈🌬🌪 #Wind #Hail #Tornado pic.twitter.com/ZyACGlvt4s

    ​Some in Illinois have already noticed that the winds rising. 

    ​The National Weather Service has issued guidance for severe weather conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, advising those who need community shelter to check status in advance, given the ongoing pandemic. 

    “At this time, IEMA [Illinois Emergency Management Agency] and the NWS are recommending that your first priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado. However, the decision to open a community shelter will ultimately be at the discretion of local officials,” the statement said. 

    Some tweeted a video of a thunderstorm that they claim happened today in Indiana, at noon. 

    ​Amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, the US now has the highest number of confirmed cases, over 115,000 currently, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, the number of cases has eclipsed 600,000 with over 30,000 fatalities.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
