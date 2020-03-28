Register
10:53 GMT28 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walk to their seats after arriving for the second presidential debate at Washington University, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in St. Louis

    ‘Truly Awful’: Hillary Clinton Bashed for ‘America First’ Remarks as Corona Pandemic Persists

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (12)
    551
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107811/10/1078111089_0:0:2644:1487_1200x675_80_0_0_5bd17ba8235470992f36a5000622e3a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003281078740026-truly-awful-hillary-clinton-bashed-for-america-first-remarks-as-corona-pandemic-persists/

    With at least 81,000 positive tests, the US currently has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than any other country, something that President Trump said was "a tribute to the amount of testing that we're doing".

    Former US Secretary of State and Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has prompted a public uproar over her latest quip aimed at President Donald Trump over the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

    On Friday, she shared a report from The New York Times about the US now leading the world in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, tweeting, "he did promise ‘America First’".

    She was apparently referring to a slogan that is often chanted at Trump rallies and which was part of his election promise ahead of the 2016 presidential polls.

    Most netizens immediately pointed the finger at the former First Lady for being “truly awful” and making “inappropriate” remarks.

    They included China analyst Jack Posobiec, who noted that “Hillary Clinton is dunking on dying New Yorkers”.

    He was echoed by Kyle Kashuv, an American activist and survivor of the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, who tweeted, “Wow. Gleefully boasting thousands dead, families broken, millions of unemployed claims, and widespread suffering just to own Drumpf. My god. This is despicable”.

    Some, however, supported Hillary Clinton, with one user claiming that “if she were president, we wouldn’t be in this death trap”.

    Their remarks come after The New York Times reported on Thursday that with at least 81,321 confirmed cases, the US had become the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, overtaking China and Italy.

    Trump, for his part, insisted during the Thursday news briefing that the situation is “a tribute to the amount of testing that we're doing” and that "you don't know what the numbers are in China”.

    He went even further by saying that the American people “have to go back to work, our country has to go back, our country is based on that and I think it's going to happen pretty quickly”.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (12)

    Related:

    'Gift From God': Donald Trump Says Malaria Drugs Possible Game Changer in Coronavirus Treatment
    US House Passes $2Trln Coronavirus Rescue Legislation, Sending It to Trump for Signature
    Donald Trump, COVID-19 Task Force Hold Press Briefing on Coronavirus Pandemic - Video
    Trump Administration Quietly Appealing to Allies in Asia, Europe Amid Coronavirus Scare – Reports
    Tags:
    remarks, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse