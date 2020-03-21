US Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Briefing on COVID-19 in Washington - Video

The number of people in New York City who have contracted the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has surpassed 5,000, Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier in a press briefing.

The US Coronavirus Task Force is holding a press briefing in Washington, DC on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 19 March, US President Donald Trump invoked the Defence Production Act, which provides the president and federal agencies with the authority to mobilise national military and medical resources to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. More than 270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities. The US has more than 18,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 227 deaths and 147 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

