Second US Congressman Tests Positive for COVID-19

More than 7,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the US, with the death toll reaching 97, according to the latest information provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rep Ben McAdams says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at his home in Utah.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, McAdams said he developed cold-like symptoms on Saturday and consulted his doctor the following day. He also advised Americans to follow the recommendations of health authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the US.

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

McAdams is the second congressman to have contracted the disease after earlier in the day, Rep Mario Diaz-Balart also said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and self-quarantined in Washington DC.

The US has a total of 7,038 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC.

All 50 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands have reported cases of the new coronavirus disease. New York has been the state most affected by the new coronavirus, with over 2,600 cases registered.